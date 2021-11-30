The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

