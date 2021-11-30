The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,676 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

