The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

