The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.16 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

