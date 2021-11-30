The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KDDIY. Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.72 on Friday. KDDI has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.01.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

