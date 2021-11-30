The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $11.20 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.