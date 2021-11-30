The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.37. 743,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

