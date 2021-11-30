The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $31.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.09 billion and the lowest is $30.12 billion. Kroger reported sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $136.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $138.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $138.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $143.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 307,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 870,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 100,407 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,958,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,094. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

