The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.33 Million

Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $848.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.00 million and the lowest is $843.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $729.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.21. 416,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,241. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.25.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

