TheStreet Lowers Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFMS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Conformis by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

