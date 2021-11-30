THETA Hits Market Capitalization of $6.62 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $6.62 or 0.00011604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $6.62 billion and $247.20 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00235719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

