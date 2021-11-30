THORChain Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.74 or 0.00018595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $65.69 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.53 or 0.07645762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.83 or 1.00196227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

