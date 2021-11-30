Thore Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $190,803.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $20,515.37 and $190,803.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.00364854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

