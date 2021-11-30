Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $98.89 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $98,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in LHC Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

