Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $92,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,043,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,320,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

