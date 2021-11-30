Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Humana were worth $66,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Humana by 87.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

HUM opened at $428.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

