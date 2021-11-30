Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,118 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

