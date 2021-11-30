Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 51,188 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.26% of Workiva worth $70,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Workiva stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -223.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

