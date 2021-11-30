Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,374 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of Eastman Chemical worth $63,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 81.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 53.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

