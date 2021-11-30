Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tilly’s by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.