TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$153.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

X opened at C$128.61 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$135.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

