Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

