Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TD stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

