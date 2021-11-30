Tourist Token (TOTO) Market Cap Reaches $59,155.48

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 81.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $59,155.48 and approximately $37.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00065576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.84 or 0.07976064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,450.21 or 0.99534345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

