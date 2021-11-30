Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker Sells 50,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total value of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$48.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.97.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

