TOWER (TOWER) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.40 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $30.54 million and $4.40 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOWER has traded up 85.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00235998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00089509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.