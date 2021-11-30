Traders Buy High Volume of Bloomin’ Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 292% compared to the average volume of 4,500 call options.
In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
