Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the average daily volume of 328 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

SBEA stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

