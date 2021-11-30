Transform Wealth LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $399.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $294.78 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

