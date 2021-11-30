Transform Wealth LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Shares of CCI opened at $185.83 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

