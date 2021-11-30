Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.42

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 564288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $303,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,087 shares of company stock worth $6,388,397.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

