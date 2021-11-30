Treatt’s (TET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Treatt (LON:TET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TET opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.26. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £666.42 million and a PE ratio of 50.78.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total transaction of £27,625 ($36,092.24). Also, insider Tim Jones purchased 2,656 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

