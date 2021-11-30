Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh Sells 2,807 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryn Fosburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trimble alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00.

Trimble stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.