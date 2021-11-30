Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 45 Per Share

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:TPVD opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.50. Triple Point Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 53.50 ($0.70).
Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile
