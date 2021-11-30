Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 45 Per Share

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TPVD opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.50. Triple Point Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

