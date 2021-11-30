TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $247.93 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

