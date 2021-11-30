Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

