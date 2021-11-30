Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

