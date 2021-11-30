Truist Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $30.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s previous close.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

