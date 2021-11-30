Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.
Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).
Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.
