TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. TTEC has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at $705,422,437.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,300 shares of company stock worth $3,413,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

