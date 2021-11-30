Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.26

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 35559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

