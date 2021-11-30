Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.58

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 13221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of research firms have commented on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 91.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $1,443,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

