Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

NASDAQ TPTX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

