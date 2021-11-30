Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 5026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.