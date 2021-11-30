Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 5026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
