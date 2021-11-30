Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 40.4% in November

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 723,508 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,181 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

