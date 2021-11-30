U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.75 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.81 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

