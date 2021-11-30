UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TARO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 266.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

