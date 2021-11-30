UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Athersys worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 335,847 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Athersys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 285,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHX. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

