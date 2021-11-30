UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

