UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.01. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $179,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,810,650 in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.